Monday, July 26:

Iraq records over 12,000 infections

Iraq has recorded 12,180 infections over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, the highest number the country has detected in a day so far in the pandemic.

More than 1.5 million people have now tested positive and 18,347 have officially died in Iraq, where the health infrastructure is dilapidated and much of the 40 million population remains sceptical of vaccines.

Rwanda extends lockdown amid Delta variant spike

Rwanda has extended a lockdown in the capital Kigali and eight other districts as it battles a surge in infections caused by the Delta variant.

A 10-day lockdown imposed on July 17 in Kigali and the districts of Burera, Gicumbi, Kamonyi, Musanze, Nyagatare, Rubavu, Rwamagana, and Rutsiro was due to end on Monday.

However, the government announced late on Sunday that the restrictions will remain in place until at least July 31.

Greece will start vaccinating 12-15 yr-olds in August

Greece will open vaccinations to youngsters aged 12-15 in August, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias has told local television.

Vaccination for this group has been approved and will be optional, he said.

The programme is expected to start from Friday.

NYC orders vaccines or weekly tests for all public workers

New York City will require all of its municipal workers — including teachers and police officers — to get vaccines by mid-September or face weekly testing, Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced.

The rule is expected to affect about 340,000 city employees, making the city one of the largest employers in the US to take such action.

While it isn't a vaccine mandate — no workers will be forced to take a shot — officials hope the inconvenience and discomfort of weekly tests will persuade many to overcome a reluctance to get inoculated.

Bhutan vaccinates most of population after donations

Bhutan has inoculated most of its eligible population with second doses of vaccinations in a week, in a speedy rollout hailed by UNICEF as a "success story" for international donations.

More than 454,000 shots were administered over the past week in the remote Himalayan kingdom — just over 85 percent of the eligible adult population of more than 530,000 people — after a recent flood of foreign donations.

Mauritius sees surge in cases

The Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius has seen a dramatic surge in infections over the past week, but almost all are symptom-free, officials said.

Mauritius recorded 1,067 new cases last week — about a third of the 3,528 declared since the virus was first detected there in March 2020, according to official figures.

Senegal's overwhelmed in capital as virus surges

Senegal's Health Ministry has said that hospitals in the capital Dakar were "close to saturation" due to a surge in patients, with overworked medical personnel facing burnout.

The West African country has suffered a third wave of virus infections in recent weeks, with cases rising from a few dozen a day late last month to about 1,700 in July.

Health authorities have registered most of the new cases in Dakar, a city of over three million people.

Iran's daily caseload exceeds 30,000 in new high

Iran's daily caseload has crossed the 30,000 mark for the first time, its health ministry said, marking a second record daily high within a week.

In the past 24 hours, Iran registered a record 31,814 new infections to bring its total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,723,246.

It also recorded 322 additional deaths, taking the total to 89,122.

Indonesia loosens Covid-19 curbs

Small shops, streetside restaurants and some shopping malls have reopened in coronavirus-battered Indonesia after the government loosened a shutdown despite warnings it could unleash another Covid-19 wave.

President Joko Widodo said that a partial lockdown imposed in early July would continue until August 2 even as the highly infectious Delta variant tears across the vast archipelago nation, which has overtaken India and Brazil to become the global pandemic epicentre.

But restrictions on many small businesses, including traditional markets and ubiquitous open-air eateries known as warungs, were loosened even in the worst-hit areas.

Shopping malls and mosques in less affected parts of the Muslim majority nation also got the green light to open their doors to limited crowds and shorter hours.

Offices were still under shutdown orders, although there have been widespread reports of employers flouting earlier lockdown rules.

Indonesia to receive 45 million doses of vaccine in August

Indonesia is expecting to receive 45 million more doses of vaccines in August, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a virtual news conference.

They will include vaccines from Sinovac, Moderna and Pfizer, he said.

Budi also said that hospital bed occupancies have gone down in its capital city of Jakarta, but are rising outside of Java island.

Pakistan reports highest daily cases in 2 months

Pakistan has reported more than 3,700 new cases, the highest single-day toll since May 22, as the Delta variant is spreading across the country, according to official data.

In the past 24 hours, the country registered 3,752 additional infections, bringing the caseload to over 1 million, the Health Ministry count showed.

On May 21, Pakistan recorded 4,007 cases that slowly declined to 663 on June 21, but has seen spikes again since July 6.

The fatalities also rose as the country reported 32 more deaths, raising the total number to 23,048, while 927,599 people have so far recovered.

The authorities already warned that Pakistan could move to the fourth wave if the public avoids following safety precautions.

China reports 76 virus cases, highest daily rise since January

China has reported 76 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily rise since January, including 40 domestic transmissions prompting authorities to test millions in eastern Jiangsu province.

Beijing has a zero-risk approach to the virus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. It locks down cities and performs mass testing whenever small clusters appear.

"Of the 40 domestic cases, 39 were from Jiangsu province and one from Liaoning," the national health commission said in a statement, adding there had been no new deaths.