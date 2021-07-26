Pakistan's ruling party of Prime Minister Imran Khan has appeared to be winning in a tight race to elect the regional assembly in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, where two poll workers from Khan's party were killed, according to officials.

Khan's party is leading with 24 seats out of a total 45, said Raja Azhar Iqbal, a focal person for the local election commission.

But Khan's top adviser Shahbaz Gill declared victory in a tweet saying his party has won 26 seats.

Unofficial estimates of the results started coming in late Sunday, Iqbal said, adding that the election commission will make a formal announcement on Monday.

Violence-sullied vote

Earlier, the army was called in following clashes between rival political activists in several parts of the valley and in Pakistan as voting to elect the new state assembly was suspended at dozens of polling stations for hours.

Supporters of Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) party and opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) clashed in one constituency, leading to the two deaths, police officer Mohammad Shabir told Reuters by phone.

He said the deceased belonged to the ruling party.

Clashes between the rival parties were also reported from several polling stations in the capital Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Bagh, and Rawlakot districts.

Four soldiers in a rapid response team involved in securing the poll also died when their vehicle plunged into a ravine in the mountainous area, the army said.

Three more were injured.