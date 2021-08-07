Saturday, August 7:

Germany says vaccines saved more than 38K lives

Germany’s disease control centre estimates that coronavirus vaccines have saved the lives of more than 38,000 people in the country.

The Robert Koch Institute said that according to a model calculation, mass vaccinations in the last 6 1/2 months also kept 76,000 Covid-19 patients out of hospitals and almost 20,000 people out of intensive care units.

Germany's vaccine drive also prevented more than 706,000 confirmed cases this year, the institute said.

Turkey has given nearly 75.9M coronavirus vaccine shots so far

Turkey has administered nearly 75.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures.

According to the Health Ministry, nearly 41.7 million people have gotten their first doses, while more than 28.7 million are fully vaccinated.

Turkey is also administering third Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, and over 5.49 million such doses have been given.

The ministry also confirmed 25,100 new infections and 112 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 6,758 more patients recovered.

Italy reports 22 coronavirus deaths and 6,902 new cases

Italy reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths, compared with 24 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,902 from 6,599.

Italy has registered a total of 128,209 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.39 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,533 on Saturday, up from 2,449 a day earlier, the health ministry said.

Britain records 28,612 new cases, 103 deaths

Britain recorded 28,612 new coronavirus infections, down from 31,808 a day earlier, and 103 deaths, higher than the 92 reported on Friday, official data showed.

The data also showed that 46,997,495 people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 39,210,356 have had two doses.

Protesters in France denounce Covid health pass rules

Protesters marched in cities across France in a fourth consecutive weekend of demonstrations, denouncing what they see as oppressive rules compelling them to get Covid-19 vaccinations against their will and to show a health pass for daily activities.

They rallied through the streets of Paris, Nice, Montpellier and other towns waving placards reading "No to dictatorship" and chanting "Macron, we don't want your health pass".

New cases in US top 100K for the first time in months

The seven-day average for new daily Covid-19 infections has surpassed 100,000 in the US, returning to levels not seen since the winter surge.

Cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed in the last month, driven by the highly contagious delta variant. The country was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now the number is 107,143.

The virus is spreading quickly through unvaccinated populations, especially in the Deep South. Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi have had hospitals overrun with patients.

The US first crossed the 100,000 average number in November and peaked at about 250,000 in early January before bottoming out in late June.

Russia reports 22,320 new cases, 793 deaths

Russia has reported 22,320 new cases of Covid-19, including 2,235 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,424,884.

The government's coronavirus task force said 793 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 164,094.

Russia recorded around 463,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to June this year during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the state statistics service on Friday.

India approves J&J shot for emergency use

India has approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine for emergency use, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The pharmaceutical giant had applied for emergency use approval of its vaccine, the company had said on Friday. The shot will be brought to India through a supply agreement with homegrown vaccine maker Biological E Ltd, J&J had said.

Indian health authorities have so far approved the use of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca (AZN.L), Bharat Biotech, Russia's Gamaleya Institute and Moderna (MRNA.O).

Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200 million earlier in the week, according to a Reuters tally, as the more-infectious Delta variant threatens areas with low vaccination rates and strains healthcare systems.

India has reported an average of 30,000 to 40,000 new coronavirus cases every day since July, and the federal government has warned that although cases have dipped from a high of 400,000 daily at the peak of the deadly second wave, the danger has not abated yet.

Philippines records near four-month high in daily case rise

The Philippines' health ministry has recorded 11,021 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day case increase in almost four months, and 162 additional deaths.