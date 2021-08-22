Sunday, August 22, 2021

Iran reports 684 new Covid-19 deaths

Iran has reported its highest single-day Covid-19 death toll of the pandemic, according to state media.

The official IRNA news agency said that 684 people had died of the disease since Saturday, while more than 36,400 new cases were confirmed over the same 24-hour period.

Iran’s previous daily record for Covid-19 deaths was recorded Aug. 16. The country reported its highest number of daily cases the next day, with more than 50,000.

A five-day lockdown in the country ended on Saturday.

The current wave of infections is Iran’s fifth of the pandemic and fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. The country also is struggling to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus. Some 7 percent of Iranians have been fully vaccinated.

Israel finds vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk

A third dose of Pfizer 's Covid-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel compared with those who received two shots, findings published by the Health Ministry showed.

The data were presented at a meeting of a ministry panel of vaccination experts on Thursday and uploaded to its website on Sunday, though the full details of the study were not released.

The findings were on par with separate statistics reported last week by Israel's Maccabi healthcare provider, one of several organisations administering booster shots to try to curb the Delta coronavirus variant.

Turkey administers over 88.68M jabs so far

Turkey has reported 18,622 new infections and 206 coronavirus-related deaths.

Turkey has administered over 88.68 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since launching a mass immunisation campaign in January, according to official figures on Sunday.

According to the Health Ministry, over 45.9 million people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 35 million are now fully vaccinated.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 7.6 million people.

Britain reports 32,253 new cases, 49 deaths

Britain has reported 32,253 new cases of Covid-19, government data showed, and a further 49 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive test.

The data compared with 32,058 new cases reported on Saturday and 104 deaths.

Vietnam reports deadliest day since pandemic start

Vietnam has reported 11,214 coronavirus infections with most of the cases detected in Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong province.

The country reported 737 additional fatalities over the past two days, raising its coronavirus death toll to 8,277, Vietnam's ministry of health said.

Russia reports 762 more deaths

Russia has reported 20,564 new coronavirus cases, including 1,661 in Moscow and 1,481 in St Petersburg, which took the national tally to 6,747,087.