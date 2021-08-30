Leaded petrol has been eliminated after the world's last remaining stocks were used up last month, the UN's Environment Programme (UNEP) said, after heading a 19-year campaign to end use of the poisonous substance that poses major health and environment risks.

Algeria halted the sale of leaded petrol last month, prompting the UN Environment Agency to declare the “official end” of its use in cars on Monday.

UNEP worked with governments, businesses and civic groups to eradicate leaded petrol and said ending its use after a century marked a "huge milestone".

"Leaded fuel illustrates in a nutshell the kind of mistakes humanity has been making at every level of our societies," Inger Anderson, UNEP executive director, told journalists.

Those mistakes had driven climate change, pollution and a loss of biodiversity, she said, but the global response to lead in fuel shows that "humanity can learn from and fix mistakes that we've made".

Health risks