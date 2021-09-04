Saturday, September 4, 2021

Italy reports 56 deaths, 6,157 new cases

Italy has reported 56 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 58 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 6,157 from 6,735, the health ministry has said.

A total of 129,466 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the ninth highest globally.

Italy has reported more than 4.5 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,204 on Saturday, down from 4,164 a day earlier.

There were 53 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 42 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients was 569 from a previous 556.

Some 331,350 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 296,394, the health ministry said.

Number of vaccine jabs given in Turkey exceeds 96.8M

The number of coronavirus vaccine jabs given in Turkey has exceeded 96.8 million since the country launched an immunization campaign in January, indicated official figures.

Over 49.39 million people have gotten their first vaccine dose, while more than 38.15 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also reported 20,033 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 278 more people died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

116-year-old recovers from Covid-19 in Turkey

A 116-year-old woman in Turkey has survived Covid-19, according to her son, making her one of the oldest patients to beat the disease.

Ayse Karatay has now been moved to a normal ward, her son Ibrahim told the Demiroren news agency on Saturday.

“My mother fell ill at the age of 116 and stayed in the intensive care unit for three weeks... Her health is very good now and she’s getting better,” he said.

French nun Sister Andre recovered from Covid-19 in February, days before her 117th birthday. She is the world’s second-oldest living person.

Ayse, from Emirdag in Afyonkarahisar, western Turkey, was treated in Eskisehir City Hospital after falling ill and testing positive for Covid-19 last month.

Ibrahim said she had only received one shot of China’s Sinovac vaccine before she became sick, adding that she was probably infected by a family member.

Ayse was born during the Ottoman Empire, when exact dates of birth were rarely officially recorded.

Britain's cases up by 2.4 percent over past week

Britain has reported 37,578 new cases of Covid-19, government data has shown, meaning cases reported between August 29 and September 4 were up 2.4 percent compared with the previous seven days.

A further 120 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19, leaving the seven-day total unchanged from the previous week.

A total of 48.21 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by the end of September 3 and 43.25 million people had received a second dose.

Germany urges vaccine shots; warns of fall Covid-19 surge

Germany's top health official has urged more citizens to get vaccinated, warning that if the vaccination numbers don't go up the country's hospitals may get overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients toward the end of the year.

"We need at least 5 million vaccinations for a safe autumn and winter," Health Minister Jens Spahn tweeted.

More than 61 percent of the German population, or 50.9 million people, are fully vaccinated, but that's less than in other European countries. The daily vaccination rate has been dropping for weeks, while new infection cases have been going up again.

On Saturday, Germany’s disease control agency reported 10,835 new Covid-19 cases, up from 10,303 a week ago.

Africa registers over 25,000 daily infections, 600 deaths

African countries have recorded 25,477 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, bringing their total caseload to 7.87 million, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

According to an update by the continental public health body, at least 601 people have died for coronavirus-related reasons over the past day, bringing total fatalities to 198,587.

The number of recoveries stood at over 7 million, it said.

Of the five geographical regions in the continent, Southern Africa registered 3.7 million cases, North Africa 2.4 million, East Africa 918,400, West Africa 610,100 and Central Africa 221,500.

According to the update, 137.7 million doses of vaccines have been supplied so far for use on the continent of 1.3 billion inhabitants, of which 104.2 million doses have been administered.

The continent plans to receive 400 million vaccine doses, with 40 million to be shipped every month after January next year, said Strive Masiyiwa last Thursday.

Masiyiwa is a coordinator at the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Technical Team.

The EU has pledged to supply Africa with 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by December, he said noting that this would be "the largest such commitment coming from the European Union to date."

Japan to extend Covid-19 state of emergency in Tokyo area

The Japanese government plans to extend a state of emergency in and around Tokyo until the last week of September in a further bid to contain the coronavirus epidemic, the Mainichi newspaper has reported.

The government plans to extend them by about two weeks in Tokyo and neighbouring Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures, the Mainichi said, without citing sources.

Poland to donate 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan

Poland will donate 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine to Taiwan, the foreign ministry in Warsaw has said, to help boost vaccination rates in the country.

While a relatively small domestic coronavirus outbreak is well under control in Taiwan, only around 5 percent of its 23.5 million population are fully vaccinated, though the government has millions of vaccines on order.

It has already received some six million vaccine doses gifted by Japan and the United States, enabling it to speed up an inoculation prog ramme that it said had been hampered initially by China, though Beijing denies playing any negative role.