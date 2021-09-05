CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Anonymous Myanmar photographer bags top photojournalism award
The photographer who remained unnamed for security reasons, scooped Visa d'Or for News –– the most prestigious award handed out at "Visa Pour L'Image" festival in Perpignan, southwestern France.
Anonymous Myanmar photographer bags top photojournalism award
A man hangs photos for exhibition "The last days of Moria camp" by photojournalist Angelos Tzortzinis ahead of Visa pour l'Image international photojournalism festival in France on August 28, 2021. / AFP
September 5, 2021

A Myanmar photographer has won the top award at photojournalism's biggest annual festival for his coverage of the troubled nation's pro-democracy protests and bloody military crackdown.

The photographer, who remained unnamed for security reasons, scooped the Visa d'Or for News –– the most prestigious award handed out at the "Visa Pour L'Image" festival in Perpignan, southwestern France.

Mikko Takkunen, the Asia photo editor for The New York Times, collected the prize on behalf of the photographer.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a February 1 coup, with near-daily protests and a huge civil disobedience movement.

"He is probably the strongest photographer in the country. He is extremely happy and honoured to win this prize," Takkunen said.

Takkunen said the photographer dedicated the prize to his peers in his country who are working under extremely difficult conditions.

His photographs portray civilian protesters armed with stones, soldiers firing live bullets and grieving families mourning their dead.

Across Myanmar, more than 1,000 civilians have been killed in the ongoing military crackdown, according to an advocacy group.

Photographers targeted by soldiers 

The press has been squeezed as the junta tries to tighten control over the flow of information, throttling internet access and revoking the licenses of local media outlets.

Recommended

The anonymous photographer said in a message that he was on the streets every day since February 1.

"I encountered many difficulties, working between bullet shots, tear gas and deafening grenades."

"On the ground, we stopped working with helmets marked PRESS as we realised the soldiers were targeting photographers," he said.

READ MORE:Several people killed in Myanmar clashes between army, anti-junta fighters

Other nominations 

Among the others nominated was Greek photographer Angelos Tzortzinis from AFP news agency for his work on the last days that migrants and asylum seekers spent at the Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, which was cleared after devastating fires.

Also nominated was American Erin Schaff from The New York Times for photographs depicting the storming of the US Capitol in Washington.

Indian Danish Siddiqui from Reuters news agency was nominated for his work on the health crisis following the coronavirus pandemic in his country.

Siddiqui was killed in July while covering fighting between the Taliban and Afghan forces.

READ MORE: UN urges Myanmar junta to release deposed leaders after detainees freed

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar