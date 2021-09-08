POLITICS
Jon Rahm named PGA of America Player of the Year
US Open champion Jon Rahm added further accolades to a stellar campaign on Tuesday as he was named the PGA of America Player of the Year and also collected the Vardon Trophy.
Jon Rahm hits out of the sand on the 9th hole during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sep 5, 2021.
September 8, 2021

US Open champion Jon Rahm added further accolades to a stellar campaign on Tuesday as the Spaniard was named the PGA of America Player of the Year and also collected the Vardon Trophy for lowest adjusted scoring average.

For world number one Rahm, who finished runner-up to Justin Thomas for the PGA of America honours last year, it marked the first time in his career that he clinched the points-based award that factors in tournament wins, official money and scoring average.

Rahm, who finished one shot back of Patrick Cantlay in the season-ending Tour Championship on Sunday in Atlanta, tallied a career-best 75 Player of the Year points, five more than runner-up Bryson DeChambeau.

Rahm, who recorded a PGA Tour-leading 15 top-10 finishes in 22 events, also won the Vardon Trophy with an average score of 69.3. Dustin Johnson finished runner-up (69.619) while South African Louis Oosthuizen (69.714) was third.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahm was named a finalist for the PGA Tour's Player of the Year award, which will be determined by a vote of his peers, along with Cantlay, DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

SOURCE:Reuters
