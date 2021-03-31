NFL chief Roger Goodell has said he expects stadiums to operate at full capacity next season as the league confirmed plans for an expanded 17-game schedule.

Speaking on a conference call during the NFL's owners meeting, Goodell said the league wanted fans back following a 2020 campaign in which stadiums were often empty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are also discussing our plans to welcome back all of our fans for the 2021 season across the country at all NFL stadiums," Goodell said.

"All of us in the NFL want to see every one of our fans back. Football is simply not the same without fans, and we expect to have full stadiums in the upcoming season."

Spectator policies varied across the league's 32-clubs last year, with some shutting out fans altogether while others operated at a reduced capacity.

Goodell's comments came as the NFL confirmed that the regular season will be expanded to include 17 games from 2021.

The much-anticipated move follows the league's record-breaking media rights deals announced earlier this month.

Each NFL team will now play 17 regular season games and three preseason games for the first time, the first change to the season's structure since 1978.

A 17-game season had been on the cards since the 2020 collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

On March 18, the NFL announced a raft of media rights deals expected to generate more than $100 billion over the next 11 seasons, which included an agreement with Amazon Prime Video for rights to Thursday night games.