European festivals have been feeling a terrible sense of deja vu as spiking Covid-19 infections and a sluggish vaccine rollout force some of the region's top-selling events to close for the second year in a row.

The latest cancellation came on Friday from the organisers of France's world-renowned comic books festival in Angouleme, due at the end of June.

It joins a raft of casualties that already includes some of Europe's biggest summer music festivals.

In France, these include Solidays, Hellfest, Garorock, Eurocks, and Lollapalooza in Paris, among others -- together accounting for more than one million ticket sales.

Seven German and Swiss festivals have abandoned their plans: Deichbrand, Hurricane, Southside, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, SonneMondSterne and Greenfield.

The huge parties of Sonar and Primavera in Barcelona are also cancelled for a second year running.

The EU has struggled to procure and deliver vaccines, reaching only 10 percent of the population to date, a rollout described as "unacceptably slow" by the World Health Organization.

The impact is particularly hard-felt in France, whose vast cultural sector has been shut down since late 2020 with no end in sight.

The government has put a limit of 5,000 people on this summer's events, and they must be seated and socially distanced -- not exactly conducive to going wild in a moshpit. Solidays, for example, had 228,000 attendees in 2019.

And that was before President Emmanuel Macron announced a third lockdown starting this Saturday as hospitals are inundated with Covid-19 cases and the country struggles to procure and deliver vaccines.