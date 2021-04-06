Pyongyang's sports ministry has said that North Korea would not attend this year's Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic, putting an end to Seoul's hopes of using the Games to restart talks with its nuclear-armed neighbour.

The isolated North's participation in the last Winter Games, in Pyeongchang in the neighbouring South, was a key catalyst in the diplomatic rapprochement of 2018.

Leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong attended as his envoy, in a blaze of publicity, and the South's President Moon Jae-in seized the opportunity to broker talks between Pyongyang and Washington that led to a series of high-profile meetings between Kim and US President Donald Trump.

But Pyongyang's announcement puts an end to Seoul's hopes of using the postponed Tokyo Games, due to begin in July, to trigger a reset in the now deadlocked talks process.

At a meeting, North Korea's Olympic Committee "decided not to participate in the 32nd Olympic Games in order to protect players from the world public health crisis caused by Covid-19", said the Sports in the DPR Korea website run by the North's sports ministry.

Lower-level talks

The announcement, dated Monday, reported a meeting of the national Olympic committee on March 25.

The North's official KCNA news agency had previously carried a dispatch on the committee meeting, without mentioning the Olympic decision.

Pyongyang is subject to multiple international sanctions over its banned weapons programmes and is more isolated that ever after imposing a strict border lockdown more than a year ago in an effort to protect itself from the virus that first emerged in neighbouring China and went on to sweep the world.

It insists it has had no coronavirus cases, although experts doubt the assertion.