POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Russian Olympic champions Antyukh and Silnov banned for doping
Andrey Silnov won the high jump title at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and Natalya Antyukh was the gold medallist in the women's 400-metre hurdles at the 2012 London Games.
Russian Olympic champions Antyukh and Silnov banned for doping
In this file photo taken on August 9, 2012, Russia's gold medalist Natalya Antyukh poses on the podium of the women's 400 hurdles at the athletics event of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London. / AFP
April 8, 2021

Russian Olympic champions Natalya Antyukh and Andrey Silnov have each been banned for four years for doping after being named in the 2016 McLaren report.

Antyukh and Silnov were both charged last year with anti-doping violations stemming from the report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency that alleged a system of state-sponsored doping had existed in Russia.

Silnov, 36, won the high jump title at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and Antyukh, 39, was the gold medallist in the women's 400 metre hurdles at the 2012 London Games. She also won bronze in the 400m and a silver medal in the 4x400m relay in Athens in 2004.

Both athletes will retain those medals because the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Wednesday that only their results from 2013 onwards will be annulled.

More Russian athletes banned from competing 

Recommended

Silnov has not competed since 2016 but was vice-president of the Russian athletics federation until 2019 when he stood down.

Sport's top court also punished two other Russian athletes named in the McLaren report, middle distance runner Yelena Soboleva and hammer thrower Oksana Kondratyeva.

Soboleva was banned for eight years and had all her results from 2011 to 2016 annulled, CAS said without giving its reasons for the decision. She has already been stripped of her 1500m silver medal from the 2007 world championships.

Kondratyeva, who never won a major medal, was banned for four years.

CAS also cut the length of bans for four Russians, including high jumper Ivan Ukhov whose ban was reduced from four years to two years, nine months.

The decision has no bearing on an earlier ruling to strip Ukhov of the 2012 Olympic high jump title for doping.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests