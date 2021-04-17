Myanmar's junta has released more than 23,000 prisoners nationwide.

The move comes as the military continues to detain and issue arrest warrants for anti-coup protesters.

Myanmar typically grants an annual amnesty to thousands of prisoners to mark its traditional Buddhist New Year holiday, which in previous years have been joyous affairs with city-wide water fights.

But this year, with the military back in power after ousting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, anti-coup activists have used the holiday as an opportunity to protest the growing death toll and mass arrests.

It remains unclear whether anti-junta protesters or journalists jailed covering the coup will be among those freed.

Over 3,100 people detained

A prison official told on condition of anonymity that jails across the country will start freeing more than 23,000 people on Saturday.

"We will release more than 800 prisoners from Insein prison" in commercial hub Yangon, he added, declining to elaborate.

In February, the junta released a similar number of prisoners, with some rights groups at the time fearing the move was to free up space for opponents of the military as well as cause chaos in communities.

On Wednesday a rebel group executed a man who had been freed in that amnesty, who it said had subsequently raped and killed a five-year-old girl.

Just before Armed Forces Day, the regime also freed around 900 jailed demonstrators.