World Cup fans will be able to watch an unprecedented four games a day on TV, spread out over 11 hours, during the group stage of the Qatar 2022 tournament after the schedule was confirmed on Wednesday.

With the relatively short travel distances for the venues in and around Doha, it could be possible for fans who travel to the 32-team tournament to attend multiple games each day.

The early games will kick off at 1000 GMT with the fourth match starting at 1900 GMT and finishing just before midnight.

The tournament's opening game on November 21, will be at the 60,000 capacity Al Bayt Stadium, with its distinctive tent style covering.

The final on December 18 will be held at the 80,000 Lusail Stadium, which, like Al Bayt, will also host a semi-final.

Switched to avoid heat