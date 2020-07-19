Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has moved fighters and military vehicles closer to Sirte, a gateway to Libya's main oil terminals that the GNA says it plans to recapture from the eastern-based warlord Khalifa Haftar's illegal militias.

A large number of military vehicles reached Abugrein as part of Operation Paths to Victory, that was launched to liberate the central city of Sirte and Jufra from Haftar’s militias, according to army sources.

Witnesses earlier said they saw a column of about 200 vehicles moving eastwards from Misrata along the Mediterranean coast towards the town of Tawergha, about a third of the way to Sirte.

The GNA recently recaptured most of the territory held by the Haftar's militias in northwest Libya, ending the warlord's 14-month campaign to take the capital, Tripoli, before the new front line solidified between Misrata and Sirte.

Backed by Turkey, the GNA has said it will recapture Sirte and an airbase at Jufra.

