Egypt's Parliament has green lit a possible deployment of troops outside its borders after President Abdel Fattah el Sisi spoke of potential military operations in neighbouring Libya.

The parliament unanimously approved "the deployment of members of the Egyptian armed forces on combat missions outside Egypt's borders to defend Egyptian national security," it said in a statement

The approval comes after Sisi threatened military action against Turkey and UN-backed government's military which is moving its fighters and military vehicles closer to Sirte, a gateway to Libya's main oil terminals under the control of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The parliamentary vote did not give details, a time frame or name Libya directly.

Trump speaks to Sisi

Shortly before the vote, Sisi and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone.

"The two leaders affirmed the need for immediate de-escalation in Libya, including through a ceasefire and progress on economic and political negotiations," the White House said in a statement.

Trump also told French President Emmanuel Macron by phone that the conflict "has been exacerbated by the presence of foreign forces and arms," the White House said.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters: "There is no military solution to the current crisis in Libya and there must be an immediate ceasefire."

The UN-backed Libyan government's forces have moved closer to the central city of Sirte, which they seek to recapture from Haftar's illegal militia.

