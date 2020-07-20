Mexico has spoken to a host of foreign companies, particularly steelmakers, in an effort to lure business from Asia to capitalise on a new North American trade deal, Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Monday.

The US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) took effect at the beginning of this month and replaced its quarter-century-old predecessor as the coronavirus pandemic wallops the global economy and international trade.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) replaced the previous 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which President Donald Trump had labeled a disaster.