Mali's political opposition has said it would halt protests in a "truce" ahead of the upcoming Eid festival, as four West African presidents prepare to travel to the country this week for mediation talks to try and resolve a deepening crisis.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been locked in a standoff for weeks with the opposition June 5 Movement, and the conflict spiralled into violent clashes earlier this month, leaving nearly a dozen people dead.

Opposition figures have been tapping into a wellspring of anger over the president's perceived failures in tackling the dire economy, corruption and an eight-year conflict.

Regional talks

The leaders of Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal and Niger will fly to the capital Bamako for talks on Thursday regarding the impasse, according to a Malian presidency official.

Regional leaders are acutely aware of the danger a destabilised Mali poses. The landlocked, semi-desert state has been used as a launchpad for groups linked to al Qaeda and Daesh to attack neighbouring countries including Niger and Ivory Coast.

Nouhoun Sarr, one of the protest movement leaders, told AFP overnight Monday to Tuesday that the opposition has "decided to observe a truce on the subject of civil disobedience. This is to allow Malians to properly prepare for and celebrate Eid."

"During this period, there will be no more demonstrations. And as you also know, we are preparing to host the heads of state," he said.

The Muslim Eid al Adha festival of animal sacrifice will begin at the end of the month and lasts for several days.

Issa Kaou Djim, another protest movement figure, said the truce was a "very responsible and wise decision".

But the opposition did not soften its demands, issuing a statement on Monday evening that again called for the resignation of Keita and his regime.

Unrest

Thursday's talks follow on the heels of a mediation mission from the West Africa bloc ECOWAS, which ended Sunday after failing to reconcile the president with the opposition.

Among other grievances, many Malians are incensed at the outcome of long-delayed parliamentary elections in March and April that handed victory to Keita's party.

But the current crisis came to a head on July 10, after an anti-Keita rally organised by the June 5 Movement turned violent.