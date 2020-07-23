Greek firefighters are battling a wind-driven forest fire that has burned through a pine forest and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near the seaside village of Kechries in the eastern Peloponnese.

Thick smoke billowed above treetops licked by flames as more than 236 firefighters tackled the blaze, assisted by four helicopters, eight planes, municipal staff and volunteers, officials said on Thursday.

"The fire burned olive and pine trees in a thick forest. Distressing to see residents running around with hoses; it’s a sad picture," Anastasis Giolis, vice-prefect of Corinth told state TV ERT.

The fire lightly damaged three homes at the nearby villages of Athikia and Alamano and destroyed one fire truck, without causing any injuries to residents or firefighters.

Blaze near military camp

Officials said they had been forced to order the evacuation of six residential compounds and one summer camp.

Overnight the blaze moved near the villages of Galataki and Agios Ioannis, with thick smoke clouding the area. The Greek fire brigade chief was still in the area to coordinate efforts.

On Wednesday, authorities evacuated settlements as the blaze had come close to a military camp where explosives were stored. They also preventively evacuated the "Summerfun" camp, taking children to a safer area near the village's beach.