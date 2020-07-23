WORLD
4 MIN READ
Thousands demonstrate in DRC after protest ban is lifted
President Felix Tshisekedi lifted a virus health emergency in place since March to allow all businesses to reopen. Officials in his coalition government accuse him of "dictatorial abuses" for appointments he made in the army and the judiciary.
Thousands demonstrate in DRC after protest ban is lifted
Demonstrators march in the capital, Kinshasa, on July 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020

Thousands of demonstrators have marched in DRC's capital Kinshasa against President Felix Tshisekedi as officials in his fragile coalition government accused him of abusing power.

The protest comes two days after Tshisekedi lifted a health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, which rights groups accused the government of using as a pretext for curbing political demonstrations.

Tshisekedi, who took office in January last year, must govern in coalition with supporters of former president Joseph Kabila who have a commanding majority in parliament.

Kabila still wields huge behind-the-scenes influence in sub-Saharan Africa's largest country more than 18 months after standing down from the presidency.

His Common Front for Congo (FCC) coalition said this week that Tshisekedi committed "dictatorial abuses" for appointments he made in the army and the judiciary.

"Kabila, come back quickly to restore order. (Tshisekedi) is incapable" of managing the country, protesters chanted under an FCC banner.

"The FCC is disturbed by the behaviour of its partner, who is not in line with the rules on which the coalition is based," FCC spokesman Nehemiah Mwilanya, Kabila's former chief of staff, told reporters.

Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga has publicly denounced a decision announced by the president last week to replace two influential figures: John Numbi, a close associate of Kabila and the army's inspector general, and the president of the Constitutional Court Benoit Lwamba.

READ MORE:DRC announces coalition govt 7 months after presidential inauguration

Recommended

'Mounting repression' 

Lwamba's departure comes as a government rift deepens over controversial judicial reforms which include proposals to define the powers of judges. Critics say it is a ploy to muzzle the judiciary in a country notorious for its instability.

"Do not be surprised if these orders are soon challenged by the National Assembly," warned another FCC spokesman, Felix Kabange.

Three previous demonstrations this month, called by other political and social forces including Tshisekedi's own party, the UDPS, had denounced the choice of a new election chief head who has been accused of rigging elections in favour of Kabila.

Those protests turned violent as security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters defying a ban on gatherings in several cities, and five people were killed in clashes between demonstrators and police.

Tshisekedi on Tuesday lifted a virus health emergency in place since March to allow all businesses to reopen, public transport to resume and for large gatherings to be permitted.

Human Rights Watch on Wednesday accused the government of restricting freedoms on the pretext of fighting coronavirus, advising Tshisekedi to "reverse course and stop this mounting repression".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each