Thousands of demonstrators have marched in DRC's capital Kinshasa against President Felix Tshisekedi as officials in his fragile coalition government accused him of abusing power.

The protest comes two days after Tshisekedi lifted a health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, which rights groups accused the government of using as a pretext for curbing political demonstrations.

Tshisekedi, who took office in January last year, must govern in coalition with supporters of former president Joseph Kabila who have a commanding majority in parliament.

Kabila still wields huge behind-the-scenes influence in sub-Saharan Africa's largest country more than 18 months after standing down from the presidency.

His Common Front for Congo (FCC) coalition said this week that Tshisekedi committed "dictatorial abuses" for appointments he made in the army and the judiciary.

"Kabila, come back quickly to restore order. (Tshisekedi) is incapable" of managing the country, protesters chanted under an FCC banner.

"The FCC is disturbed by the behaviour of its partner, who is not in line with the rules on which the coalition is based," FCC spokesman Nehemiah Mwilanya, Kabila's former chief of staff, told reporters.

Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga has publicly denounced a decision announced by the president last week to replace two influential figures: John Numbi, a close associate of Kabila and the army's inspector general, and the president of the Constitutional Court Benoit Lwamba.

READ MORE:DRC announces coalition govt 7 months after presidential inauguration