Saturday, July 25, 2020

Turkey's virus tests pass 4.5M mark

Turkey has conducted over 4.53 million tests so far to diagnose Covid-19 infections, the country's health minister has said.

The overall count of Covid-19 tests in Turkey rose to 4,532,672 million, with 43,312 new tests run over the past 24 hours.

As many as 1,103 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter on Saturday.

The country registered 921 new Covid-19 cases over the past day, bringing the tally to 225,173, he added.

Citing Health Ministry data, Koca said overall recoveries climbed to 208,477.

The country's death toll from pandemic rose to 5,596, with 16 new fatalities reported since Friday.

The government data also showed that a total of 1,252 people are currently receiving treatment in intensive care units across the country.

UK to quarantine travellers from Spain

All travellers to the United Kingdom from Spain arriving after midnight (2300 GMT) on Saturday will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days to ensure they do not spread coronavirus, Scotland's government has said.

"Spain will be removed from the list of countries exemptfrom quarantine requirements due to an increased number of casesof coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last few days," Scotland's government said in a statement on Saturday.

"The decision, also made by the devolved administrations inNorthern Ireland and Wales as well as the UK Government, has been made to reduce the risk of the transmission of the virus by those travelling from Spain," it added.

The United Kingdom's four constituent nations - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - each set their own Covid-19 policies, but follow similar rules in most cases.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he tested negative for virus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said that he had tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus.

He later went for a ride on a motorcycle on Saturday, mingling with well wishers as he has often done since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Good morning everyone," Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook after reporting that the test was “negative."

The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

Bolsonaro also posted a photo of himself with a box of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven effective against the virus.

Germany mulls compulsory virus testing for holidaymakers

Germany may introduce compulsory coronavirus testing for holidaymakers returning from high-risk destinations after the number of new infections in the country hit a two-month high, the health minister has said.

Health Minister Jens Spahn told Deutschlandfunk radio on Saturday the government wanted to do everything possible to stem the spread of the virus while also respecting people's basic rights.

"We are also checking whether it is legally possible to oblige someone to do a test, because it would be an encroachment on freedom," Spahn said.

The minister, who is a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, added that the courts were examining all coronavirus measures to ensure they are proportionate in light of their impact on basic rights.

Iranian president urges caution during religious festivities

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has urged people to observe health protocols and practice social distancing during upcoming Muslim festivities, as a health official said there had been a surge in coronavirus infections in a major holy city.

Muslims around the world mark the Eid al Adha feast, due to start at the end of the month. This year, Saudi Arabia is to limit the number of domestic pilgrims attending Hajj to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Most Iranians are Shia Muslims, who also mark their most significant mourning ceremonies of Ashura in September.

“Let glorious festivities be held in mosques and religious centres by observing health protocols and social distancing,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.

"Let masks this year be part of the glorious mourning of Muharram,” Rouhani said, referring to Ashura, the 10th day of the lunar month of Muharram, when according to religious tradition Imam Hussein was killed in battle in 680.

One of the Eid al Adha rituals is the sacrificial slaughter of sheep and giving to the poor. Iranian health officials have urged the faithful to package the meat before distribution.

Africa's cases surpass 800,000

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Africa has surpassed 800,000.

South Africa has well over half of the reported cases, with infections increasing rapidly in Kenya.

The continent is the least medically equipped in the world.

India tests vaccine on humans

India has begun its first human trials of a novel coronavirus vaccine, administered by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The country is the second-most populous in the world and has recorded nearly 49,000 new cases, for a total of more than 1.3 million people.

It has also recorded 757 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Hong Kong faces critical period

Hong Kong reports 133 new Covid-19 cases in a record daily increase, with most of them being locally transmitted.

Authorities have warned that the city faces a critical period in containing the virus.

Indonesia's death toll rises