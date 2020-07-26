POLITICS
3 MIN READ
South Korean baseball fans back in stadiums but without food and drink
Government keeps 10 percent of seats available at Korean Baseball Organization games from Sunday after league kicked off its season in May without spectators.
South Korean baseball fans back in stadiums but without food and drink
A fan wearing a face mask as a measure to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease cheers during a KBO baseball game between LG Twins and Doosan Bears at a baseball stadium in Seoul, South Korea, July 26, 2020. / Reuters
July 26, 2020

South Korean baseball fans have flocked to stadiums for the first time this year, happy and excited. 

They sat apart from relatives and friends on Sunday but could not enjoy their usual beer and chicken.

South Korea's baseball league kicked off its season in May after a five-week delay but without spectators because of the novel coronavirus, which has all but wiped out the global sporting calendar.

READ MORE: Baseball back as professional sport returns in South Korea

'Thrilled to be back'

The government decided on Friday that some fans can go back, with 10 percent of seats available at Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) games from Sunday.

All fans have to wear masks, have their temperatures checked, provide contact details, and socially distance in the stands.

No food or alcohol was allowed.

"I've been coming to the games since 1980 and I've never been this thrilled to be back," said Kim Hak-chul, 62, a fan of LG Twins, who played the Doosan Bears in Seoul on Sunday.

Recommended

"It's sad that we can't enjoy beer and fried chicken but that's understandable and we just hope they'll wrap up the season safely."

Kim Song-a, a 27-year-old Bears fan, said she had entered a competition to win one of the 2,424 seats up for grabs.

"When I got it, I thought I must've used up all my luck for the year," she said.

'Our source of strength'

The tickets sold out in 25 minutes, a Bears official said.

As the Twins' starting pitcher, rookie Lee Min-ho, struck out Bears sluggers, fans clapped and shouted his name, though the club did not bring its cheerleaders.

Bears outfielder Jung Soo-bin said the return of the spectators — even under these coronavirus conditions — would give teams a boost.

"Fans are our source of strength and hopefully there will be more," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame