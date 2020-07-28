Fourteen years have passed since the last major engagement between Israel and Hezbollah, a devastating war that left more than 1,100 Lebanese civilians and militia members dead and around 165 killed, the majority of them soldiers, on the opposing side.

On Monday, fears of another major confrontation were at their highest in years, as Israel claimed to have foiled an attempt by Hezbollah fighters to infiltrate its northern border with Lebanon.

The Shia armed movement, denied the accusation, instead claiming that the Israelis had acted out of “nervousness”,

“There were no clashes or opening of fire from our side in today’s events,” the group said.

Tensions had been high after the killing late last week of an Hezbollah operative in Syria by the Israelis.

Hezbollah has been operating in Syria to support the regime of Bashar al Assad but Israel believes the country is also used as a supply line for Iranian supplied arms to the Lebanese group.

While there have occasionally been deadly Israeli raids on Hezbollah in Syria, these have been sparing relative to the group’s presence in the country.

A hot and cold conflict

While both sides have exchanged sabre-rattling threats in the event one crosses the line, there are strong practical and pragmatic reasons why neither wants full confrontation.

In 2006, when Hezbollah successfully fended off an Israeli offensive, they were largely viewed as a uniting force both within Lebanon and in the wider Arab world - marketing themselves as the “resistance” against Israeli encroachment of Arab lands.

Today much of that goodwill has evaporated and the group’s reputation lies in tatters largely due to its perceived divisive role within Lebanese domestic politics and its full fledged support for Assad even as he carried out atrocity after atrocity in Syria.

For many Lebanese citizens, Hezbollah has fully assimilated itself into what is widely recognised to be a corrupt political class.

Over the past decade, those living in the country have suffered from a lack of crucial services, such as garbage collection, and are now facing complete economic collapse, as a result of years of financial mismanagement, corruption, and political wrangling.

While Hezbollah’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah has frequently boasted that his organisation is ready for war, a costly war in terms of lives and dollars lost, would further damage Hezbollah’s reputation.

Hezbollah’s key backer, Iran, is also heavily affected by both the coronavirus pandemic and the restoration of sanctions by the Trump administration. With protests over the rising cost of living brutally suppressed by authorities last winter, funneling billions to replenish Hezbollah’s armouries in the event of a war will further add to domestic resentment.