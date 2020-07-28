Mali's opposition coalition has formally rejected a plan proposed by West African leaders for ending a political crisis, raising the prospect of more mass anti-government demonstrations in the coming weeks.

In a statement on Tuesday, the opposition group Movement of June 5 – Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP) demanded "more than ever" the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, accusing his government of bearing "full responsibility" for Mali's crisis.

"The M5-RFP states with regret that the conclusions of the Heads of State Summit do not take into account the depth and gravity of the sociopolitical crisis that has Mali's future hanging in the balance," it said in a statement.

It said the proposals did not "correspond to the expectations and aspirations of the people of Mali and violate the laws and constitution of Mali".

The coalition has said it would restart the protests on August 3 if their demands are not met.

Tuesday's rejection marks the third time Mali's opposition has dismissed the compromise plan, raising the spectre of further unrest.

READ MORE: West Africa calls for unity govt in Mali, resignation of 31 MPs

West Africa leaders' intervention

Heads of state of members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) proposed on Monday the members of parliament whose elections were contested should step down and by-elections be held.

It also called for a government of national unity and an inquiry on the deaths.

The bloc, whose leaders conferred by video link, also warned of sanctions against those who oppose its efforts at "normalisation".

President Keita responded with a cabinet reshuffle late on Monday, naming six ministers to core positions, including Tiebile Drame as foreign minister and General Ibrahim Dahirou Dembele as defence minister.

They are tasked with negotiating with the opposition to form the government of national unity.

But the plan was rejected by M5-RFP opposition coalition, which has spearheaded anti-Keita protests and already flatly rejected an earlier version of the proposals from the bloc.

READ MORE: Mali opposition halts protests with regional talks around the corner

Embattled president

Keita, 75, has been in power since 2013.

He is battling major problems on several fronts, including a brutal eight-year-old militant revolt and a slumping economy.