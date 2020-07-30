US prosecutors are expanding charges against two former Twitter employees and their alleged Saudi handler accused of spying.

The new indictments filed by lawyers on Tuesday include accusations of money laundering, acting as agents of a foreign government, and fraud.

The indictment documents seen by TRT World identify two Saudi citizens, Ali Alzabarah and Ahmed Almutairi, as well as American citizen, Ahmad Abouammo.

Abouammo and Alzabarah are former Twitter employees who are believed to have been recruited by Almutairi to pass on private information Twitter possessed about some 6,000 users of interest to the Saudi government.

‘$20,000 watch’

The pair are accused of having received gifts, including cash payments, for passing on the data to Almutairi, who is alleged to have been an intermediary between the Twitter employees and Saudi officials.

One such gift received by Abouammo, includes a $20,000 watch, according to US prosecutors.

The contacts between the Saudi officials and the Twitter employees are believed to have developed after a Saudi marketing agency contacted Twitter with regards to the verification process for an unnamed Saudi royal in 2014.