Enter a turbaned man with a gray beard. He shows maps and complex equations. He looks authoritative. He speaks in a deep voice. Who is he? We are not yet sure but we listen in awe. We do not expect to be conned, to be getürkt.

The amazing feature of the German language is its plasticity. It allows us to mold nouns into verbs or string whole series of words into one single word. Years later, these new words become everyday expressions. We forget where they come from. They become a treasure trove of history. A history of creativity and destruction. Beauty and ugliness. Respect and prejudice.

Few words capture the complexities of historical movements and relations like “getürkt,” meaning faked or doctored. It gives us a whole line of synonyms which denote fickleness, falsehood, and treachery: gefälscht, erfunden, falsch, unecht.

And yet, the million dollar question is, who can spot the Turk in getürkt. How did the Turk get to be a verb?

“Getürkt,” as will become clear, encapsulates our simultaneous fascination with and fear of new technology. It is a story of art and engineering, cultural exchanges, and the fear of the unknown. Arguably, it also encapsulates a history of the fascination with, and the fear, of Muslims in Europe.

The expression may be chalked up to a historical accident, but it could also have arisen from a more deep-seated European prejudice against Muslims, which goes back to early meetings with Islam, mainly represented by the Ottoman empire, as the new power that swept over the known world with immense creativity and military force.

Besides Türkenmode, Robe à la turque, Turquerie, Turkish opera, and Turkish rooms, fascination for anything Turkish was omnipresent. The Turks brought us Swedes our first cup of coffee and thus our famous Swedish fika. They were the reason, among others, that freedom of religion was slowly introduced by Karl XII, who also had military alterations with the Ottomans which history recorded as “kalabalik in Bender.”

The word “kalabalik” (Turkish for masses) became the Swedish word for trouble. Europe had started to take over the ingenuity of its Muslim conquerors and was followed by exciting developments in every part of modern life. There was apparently an oscillation between Turkophobia and Turkophilia. An appropriation of the fascinating cultures mixed with the fear of its very presence.

Fear as a driver of technological innovation is probably best exemplified by the first, and completely preserved, print attributed to Gutenberg, the Türkenkalender (1454). This is a pamphlet about the most feared and exotified Orient: the Turks at the fall of Constantinople.

Before The Bible? Yes, it was printed before the complete Gutenberg Bible was printed. The great wonder of the printing press, this symbol of civilisation, was first used to print propaganda.

From Türkenkalender to another Turk: “Getürkt” comes from another first, the first robot, the first semblance of a computer and AI: The Mechanical Turk.

The year is 1769. The place is the court of the Empress Maria Teresia of Austria, the nation which famously stopped the Ottoman empire (1686) from diving deeper into the European continent, and, as the legend goes, brought us the Kipferl, the Croissant in the shape of the crescent on the Ottoman flag.

The Hungarian engineer and inventor Baron Wolfgang von Kempelen witnessed an illusionist entertaining the Empress and found himself challenged. Like Moses beat the Pharaoh’s magicians by introducing a real miracle, von Kempelen sought to impress the Empress by giving her a modern miracle of technology.