Hurricane Isaias has strengthened slightly as it has lashed the Bahamas, bearing down on Florida.

Isaias was carrying top sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) and was located about 125 km (80 miles) south-southeast of the Bahamas capital Nassau at 5 am (0900 GMT) heading northwest, the National Hurricane Center said.

Its centre was approaching Andros Island in the Bahamas and was due to pass over or near islands in the central and northwest Bahamas on Saturday, bringing a danger of damaging storm surges of up to 1.52 m (5 feet) over normal tide levels, the NHC said.

Meanwhile, officials in the Bahamas evacuated people on Abaco island, who have been living in temporary structures since Dorian. People living in the eastern end of Grand Bahama were also being moved.

Paula Miller, Mercy Corps director for the Bahamas, told The Associated Press that while the islands can normally withstand strong hurricanes, some have been destabilised by the coronavirus pandemic and the damage caused by Dorian.

“With everything not quite shored up, property not secured, home not prepared, even a Category 1 will be enough to set them back,” she said.

Two of those islands, Abaco and Grand Bahama, were battered by Dorian, a Category 5 storm that hovered over the area for two days and killed at least 70 people, with more than 280 reported missing. People are still living in tents on both islands, and officials said crews tried to remove leftover debris ahead of Isaias.

Curfew imposed

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis relaxed a coronavirus lockdown as a result of the storm, but imposed a 10 pm to 5 am curfew. He said supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and hardware stores would be open as long as weather permitted.

The Bahamas has reported more than 570 confirmed Covid-19 cases and at least 14 deaths. It recently barred travellers from the US following a surge in cases after it reopened to international tourism.

Measures in parts of Florida

The storm, a Category 1 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, prompted authorities in parts of Florida to close Covid-19 testing sites and people to stock up on essentials.

Isaias was expected to deliver heavy rains to the state's Atlantic coast beginning late Friday before hitting the eastern Carolinas by early next week, the NHC said.