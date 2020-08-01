Several thousand demonstrators have gathered outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as weeks of protests against the Israeli leader have showed no signs of slowing.

Saturday's demonstration in central Jerusalem, along with smaller gatherings in Tel Aviv and near Netanyahu's beach house in central Israel, was one of the largest turnouts in weeks of protests.

Throughout the summer, thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets, calling for Netanyahu to resign, protesting his handling of the country's coronavirus crisis and saying he should not remain in office while on trial for corruption charges.

Demonstrators hoisted Israeli flags, blew loud horns and held posters that said “Crime Minister" and accused Netanyahu of being out of touch with the public.

The rallies against Netanyahu are the largest Israel has seen since 2011 protests over the country's high cost of living.

Use of excessive force

Netanyahu has tried to play down the unrest, calling the demonstrators “leftists” and “anarchists.” Late on Saturday, his Likud Party issued a statement that accused Israel's two private TV stations of giving “free and endless publicity” to the protesters and exaggerating the importance of the gatherings.

"They are desperately trying to brainwash the public, in order to bring down a strong prime minister from the Right," his Likud party wrote in a post re-tweeted by Netanyahu on Twitter.