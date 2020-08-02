Suspected militants from Boko Haram have killed at least 16 people and wounded seven in a grenade attack on a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon.

The attackers threw a grenade into a group of sleeping people inside the camp in the village of Nguetchewe, district mayor Medjeweh Boukar said. The camp is home to around 800 people, he added.

"The attackers arrived with a woman who carried the grenade into the camp," Boukar said, adding that women and children were among the dead.

"The toll is currently 16 dead, it is clear that it was Boko Haram that was responsible," local mayor Mahamat Chetima Abba said following the overnight attack on the Nguetchewe camp.

Another local politician, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the area where the attack took place as one in which people would "hide" from Boko Haram attacks.

The militant group, formed in northeastern Nigeria in 2009, has regularly launched attacks there since 2014, staging small-scale raids aimed at stealing livestock and food.

The area is known as the Far North, an impoverished tongue of land that lies between Chad to the east and Nigeria to the west.

"There had been a relative calm for a few weeks, but they took advantage of their knowledge of the terrain to bypass surveillance points and the positions of the security forces. They surprised us," the mayor added.

"I counted 15 bodies, some of which were dismembered, at the scene and in the morgue at the hospital, where the wounded were evacuated," a witness to the attack, who also asked to remain anonymous.

