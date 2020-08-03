Turkey has blasted an agreement between a terror group in Syria's northeast and a US oil company as "unacceptable", labelling it as terror financing.

Senior Washington officials confirmed that Delta Crescent Energy LLC, a US oil company, signed an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to "modernise" oil fields under its control. The deal entails oil extraction, processing and trade.

"We deeply regret the US support to this step, disregarding international law, violating territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty of Syria, as well as being considered within the scope of financing terrorism," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"This act, which cannot be justified by any legitimate motive, is utterly unacceptable," the ministry's written statement said.

The US backs the SDF militia in Syria which is dominated by the PYD/YPG. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK which is recognised by Turkey, the US and the EU as a terrorist organisation.

The SDF controls the country's biggest oilfields.

The Syrian regime condemned the deal as "theft" and an "affront to (its) national sovereignty" on Sunday.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry accused the YPG-led Syrian militia of advancing "its separatist agenda by confiscating, with this step, Syrian people's natural resources."

"Syria's natural resources belong to Syrian people," it added.