Early voting has started in Belarus ahead of a presidential election where strongman Alexander Lukashenko is seeking a sixth term after barring his main rivals from running.

The 65-year-old has ruled over the ex-Soviet country wedged between Russia and Europe with an iron grip for 26 years, cracking down on the country's emboldened opposition in the lead-up to Sunday's election.

The central elections commission on Tuesday said that the country's almost seven million eligible voters could cast ballots at 5,767 polling stations set up in public spaces, including medical facilities and army barracks and at 44 polling stations abroad.

Lukashenko, a former collective farm director, has accused European countries and Russia of meddling in the upcoming elections and last week arrested 33 Russian "militants" that the security services said were plotting mass riots with the opposition.

In a fiery speech to the nation on Tuesday, Lukashenko called Moscow's denial of sending Russian mercenaries "a lie". He said the detained men had confessed to everything. They had been given orders to enter Belarus and await further instructions, he said.

Russia has claimed the security contractors were in Belarus en route for sightseeing in Istanbul.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow, which in the past dismisses Lukashenko's criticism of it as emotional.

Display of frustration

Lukashenko has tried to cast himself as a guarantor of stability in a chaotic world and pledged to protect his country from rivals he portrayed as childish wreckers being controlled by "puppet masters" abroad.

Independent observers claim the authorities have put pressure on public-sector employees to vote for Lukashenko-friendly candidates during the early voting period and carry out widespread falsifications before the main election day.