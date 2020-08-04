The suspected teenage mastermind of a huge Twitter hack has pled not guilty to allegations he hijacked celebrity accounts to swindle people out of more than $100,000 in a cryptocurrency scheme.

The 17-year-old Tampa, Florida resident pled not guilty before a state court on Tuesday, during a short hearing conducted via videoconference,Tampa Bay Times newspaper reported.

He was arrested on Friday along with two others, aged 19 and 22, one of whom lives in Britain, and was charged with cyber fraud.

Investigators viewed the 17-year-old as the mastermind behind the mid-July cyberattack that rocked Twitter.

Hackers who accessed dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts gained access to the system with an attack that tricked a handful of employees into giving up their credentials, according to a company update.

READ MORE:Hackers 'manipulated' employees to access accounts: Twitter