At least eight people have died as Tropical Storm Isaias battered the US east coast with rain and fierce winds after making landfall as a hurricane in the state of North Carolina. Millions of people were without power on Wednesday after felled trees downed power lines.

The sound of generators and chainsaws punctuated the sunrise in New Jersey, where more than 1 million homes and businesses were without electricity. NJ Transit train services remained suspended while crews cleared about 150 trees, repair signals and overhead wires.

Transportation services suspended

Regional rail service was also suspended in Philadelphia after Isaias raised the Schuylkill River and sent an unsecured construction barge into a bridge. Inspectors have been checking for damage. Interstate 676, which crosses the bridge, was also closed in both directions.

Patrick Foye, chairman of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said more than 2,000 trees fell across the system's train and bus network.

“This storm caused severe damage,” Foye said on Wednesday. “Not since Superstorm Sandy has our system experienced this type of wind.”

Fatalities from the storm

Two people died when Isaias spun off a tornado that struck a North Carolina mobile home park.

Another person died in Pennsylvania when their vehicle was overtaken by water and swept downstream. Three others were killed by falling trees toppled by the storm in Maryland, Connecticut and New York City, and a seventh person died in Delaware when a tree branch fell on them, authorities said. A woman was found dead inside a New Hampshire house Tuesday evening.

Isaias sustained top winds of up to 105 kph (65 mph) more than 18 hours after coming ashore, but it was down to 73 kph (45 mph) max winds as of late Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.