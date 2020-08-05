The Trump administration will press ahead with efforts to extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran despite widespread opposition to such a move at the world body, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

The decision sets the stage for a potential crisis at the UN Security Council amid rising tensions in Middle East.

Pompeo said the United States would call for a Security Council vote next week on a US-drafted resolution to extend the embargo that is due to expire in October. The resolution is widely expected to fail, as the other members of the Security Council have signalled their opposition.

“The Security Council’s mission is to maintain international peace and security," Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"The council would make an absolute mockery of that mission if it were to allow the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell weapons openly.”

'Snapback'

If the vote fails, Pompeo suggested the US would invoke the so-called "snapback" mechanism that would restore all UN sanctions on Iran.

Snapback was envisioned in the 2015 nuclear deal in the event Iran was proven to be in violation of the accord, under which it received billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

