The state of New York has sued the National Rifle Association and its leader Wayne LaPierre for financial fraud and misconduct on Thursday, aiming to dissolve the powerful US conservative lobby.

State Attorney General Letitia James said LaPierre and three other top NRA officials used the dues and donations of members for years as their "personal piggy bank," spending tens of millions of dollars on themselves and cronies in violation of laws governing non-profit organisations.

The four "basically looted its assets," leaving the once-wealthy group that pumped millions into Republican political campaigns close to being insolvent, James said.

In a statement, the NRA accused James of filing the suit "to score political points" with a national election three months away.

"This was a baseless, premeditated attack on our organisation and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend," NRA President Carolyn Meadows said.

She said the NRA had countered with a lawsuit on Thursday against James.

"We not only will not shrink from this fight – we will confront it and prevail," Meadows said in the statement.

Political power

For decades the NRA has represented the views of millions of gun owners and enthusiasts across the United States, fighting with substantial success to loosen and eliminate laws on gun control, citing the Constitution's Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Its endorsements of "pro-gun" candidates have determined races and frightened moderate candidates from speaking out for even modest firearms regulations.

LaPierre, who has run the NRA for nearly three decades from his position as executive vice president, became one of Washington's top power brokers.

He claimed a major role in Trump's 2016 election, and Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr are members and regularly participate in NRA events.

Asked about the lawsuit, Trump said at the White House that it was "a terrible thing."

"I think the NRA should move to Texas, and lead a very good and beautiful life," he told reporters.