French President Emmanuel Macron has visited shell-shocked Beirut, pledging support and urging change after a massive explosion devastated the Lebanese capital in a disaster that has sparked grief and fury.

"Lebanon is not alone," he tweeted upon arrival, before pledging that Paris would coordinate international relief efforts after the colossal blast killed at least 137 people, wounded thousands and caused billions of dollars in damage.

But Macron also warned that Lebanon – already mired in a deep economic crisis, in desperate need of a bailout and hit by political turmoil – would "continue to sink" unless it implements urgent reforms.

Public anger is on the boil over the blast caused by a massive pile ofammonium nitrate that had for years lain in a ramshackle port-side warehouse – proof to many Lebanese of the deep rot at the core of their state system.

Macron visited Beirut's harbourside blast zone, now a wasteland of blackened ruins, rubble and charred debris where a 140-metre-wide crater has filled with sea water.

As Macron inspected a devastated pharmacy, angry crowds outside vented their fury at their "terrorist" leadership, shouting "revolution" and "the people want an end to the regime!"

"Come rule us!" one man yelled at the president.

Macron told them he would urge Lebanon's leaders to accept "a new political deal" and "to change the system, to stop the division of Lebanon, to fight against corruption".

Macron's visit to the small Mediterranean country, France's Middle East protege and former colonial-era protectorate, was the first by a foreign head of state since Tuesday's unprecedented tragedy.

Historical French mandate

In 1923, the League of Nations formally gave the mandate for Lebanon and Syria to France. To ease tensions between the disproportionally represented communities within Lebanon, the constitution of 1926 provided that each should be equitably represented in public offices. Thus, the president would be Christian, the prime minister Sunni Muslim and the speaker of parliament a Shia Muslim, creating a fragile governing system.

'Shock to anger'

Two days on, Lebanon was still reeling from a blast so huge it was felt in neighbouring countries, its mushroom-shaped cloud drawing comparisons with the Hiroshima atom bomb.