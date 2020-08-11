Around the world, politicians, drugmakers and regulators offer contradictory outlooks on when a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready.

Much depends on what "ready" means and for what group of people.

Here are some key answers to questions you may have been wondering about:

When will we know if a vaccine works?

More than half a dozen drugmakers around the world are conducting advanced clinical trials, each with tens of thousands of participants, and several expect to know if their Covid-19 vaccines work and are safe by the end of this year.

The most optimistic timeline comes from AstraZeneca Plc , which is running a study in Britain that it says could be completed as early as August.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert, told Reuters last week that a trial by Moderna Inc could produce decisive results by November or December. Others will come later, some much later.

READ MORE: US expects millions of coronavirus vaccine doses by early next year

Some experts are skeptical that the trials, which must study potential side effects on different types of people, can be completed that quickly.

Peter Hotez, the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, says that collecting enough data to prove a vaccine is safe for the world could take until mid-2021.

When will the first vaccines be ready?

Several drugmakers are building manufacturing capacity so they can begin production as soon as vaccines are approved by regulators. Some efforts are backed by a US government program called 'Operation Warp Speed'.

Fauci told Reuters he expects "tens of millions" of doses to be available in early 2021, and that by the end of the year there could be more than a billion. That contrasts with more optimistic guidance from US President Donald Trump, who said a vaccine could be ready before the November 3 presidential election, though he did not define "ready".

Several companies, including Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer Inc, say they each expect to make more than 1 billion doses next year. That could mean several billion available by the end of 2021.