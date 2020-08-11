Fast News

Russian President Vladimir Putin says one of his daughters has been inoculated with the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya research institute as he declares it ready for use despite international scepticism.

Scientists develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Saint Petersburg, Russia. June 11, 2020. (Reuters)

Russia has become the first country to clear a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use, despite international scepticism.

President Vladimir Putin has said the vaccine offers "sustainable immunity" and emphasised that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests.

"This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered" in Russia, he said during a televised video conference call with government ministers.

The Russian leader added that one of his two adult daughters has received two shots of the vaccine. “She has taken part in the experiment,” Putin said.

Russia said 20 countries have pre-ordered a billion doses of vaccine, and industrial production will start in September.

However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials — which normally last for months and involve thousands of people — could backfire.

The World Health Organisation last week urged Russia to follow established guidelines and go "through all the stages" necessary to develop a safe vaccine.

The pandemic has seen an unprecedented mobilisation of funding and research to rush through a vaccine that can protect billions of people worldwide.

Putin said his daughter had a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) on the day of the first vaccine injection, and then it dropped to just over 37 degrees (98.6 Fahrenheit) on the following day. After the second shot, she again had a slight increase in temperature, but then it was all over.

“She's feeling well and has high number of antibodies,” Putin added. He didn't specify which of his two daughters — Maria or Katerina — received the vaccine.

The Health Ministry said in Tuesday’s statement that the vaccine is expected to provide immunity from the coronavirus for up to two years.

