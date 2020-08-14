POLITICS
UNESCO: 60 historic Beirut buildings at risk of collapse
The effects of an August 4 blast were felt all over the Lebanese capital but some of the worst damage was in the Gemayzeh and Mar Mikhael neighbourhoods a short distance from the port.
An aerial view shows a damaged building in Beirut's neighbourhood of Gemayzeh, days after a huge chemical explosion hit the nearby port, devastating large parts of the Lebanese capital and claiming over 150 lives. / AFP
August 14, 2020

The United Nations’ cultural agency has said it will lead the international campaign for the recovery and restoration of Beirut's heritage, citing local officials who said that around 60 historic buildings in the Lebanese capital were at risk of collapse following last week’s devastating explosion at the Beirut port.

On August 4, some 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut’s port blew up, obliterating the city’s main commercial hub and spreading death and wreckage for miles around. The blast, the most destructive in Lebanon’s troubled history, killed more than 170 people, wounded more than 6,000 and caused damage worth between $10 and $15 billion.

Among the damaged structures were museums, historic buildings, art galleries and religious sites in Beirut.

The most affected areas in the capital were the historic quarters of Gemayzeh and Mar Mikhael that face the port and that were known for their active nightlife, with many old buildings turned to pubs or restaurant. Those streets were strewn with debris from buildings and blanketed by broken glass in the wake of the explosion.

“The international community has sent a strong signal of support to Lebanon following this tragedy,” said Ernesto Ottone R., Assistant UNESCO Director-General for Culture on Thursday. “UNESCO is committed to leading the response in the field of culture, which must form a key part of wider reconstruction and recovery efforts.”

Popular neighbourhoods affected

UNESCO’s statement quoted Sarkis Khoury, director-general of antiquities at the Ministry of Culture in Lebanon, as saying that at least 8,000 buildings, many concentrated in Gemayzeh and Mar Mikhael, were affected. Among them are some 640 historic buildings, approximately 60 of which are at risk of collapse, he said.

Also affected was Beirut’s eastern neighbourhood of Achrafieh where the landmark Sursock Museum is located as well as other neighbourhoods that are home to the National Museum and the Archaeological Museum of the American University of Beirut, UNESCO said.

UNESCO said that it will lead the international mobilisation “for the recovery and reconstruction of Beirut’s culture and heritage.”

Recommended

READ MORE:Lebanon wakes up to utter devastation after Beirut blast

Diminishing historic buildings

There have been concerns for years in Lebanon about historic buildings being sold then demolished to be replaced by high rises. There have been reports over the past days that middlemen have been contacting owners of damaged historic buildings and offering high prices to buy their property.

Caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni issued a decree on Wednesday preventing the sale of any historic building without getting a permission form from the ministry of culture. The Finance Ministry said in a statement that the move aims to prevent any “exploitation.”

Caretaker Minister of Culture Abbas Murtada said on Thursday his ministry is working to prevent any exploitation by some businessmen adding that the restoration of the damaged historic buildings is estimated to cost about $300 million.

He added that teams from his ministry are putting plans to renovate the buildings.

READ MORE:Aid for Lebanon should come with no strings attached

