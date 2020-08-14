Friday, August 14, 2020

Turkey records 1,226 new cases

Turkey has registered 1,226 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 246,861.

A total of 923 patients have recovered from Covid-19 over the past day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, adding that the total number of recoveries had reached 228,980.

US extends non-essential travel ban

The US Department of Homeland Security has said that a Covid-19 ban on non-essential travel through border crossings with Canada and Mexico was being extended until September 21.

The reciprocal travel ban aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus was first imposed in March and has been extended several times since then.

UK daily cases highest since June

The United Kingdom recorded 1,441 positive tests for Covid-19, the highest daily tally since June 14, according to government data.

Daily cases have come in above the 1,000 mark for five of the last six days.

A further 11 people were reported to have died after testing positive for the virus within 28 days.

Greece rolls out more virus restrictions

Greece has set a temporary 50-person limit on public gatherings and said restaurants and bars in Athens and other areas must close by midnight, as the country seeks to contain a recent spike in virus infections.

The deputy civil protection minister said the limit on public gatherings would last until August 24 and be imposed in parts of the country where infection numbers have risen.

Earlier, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged young people to wear masks, reminding them that they are not invulnerable to the novel coronavirus and could unwittingly infect their own families.

Recent data has shown virus infections have started to spread among lower age groups, Mitsotakis said, and he urged those returning from vacation to large urban centres to wear masks.

“No measures can substitute for personal responsibility, particularly that of young people to protect their parents and grandparents,” Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said.

Germany declares most of Spain a virus risk region

Germany declared nearly all of Spain, including the tourist island of Mallorca, a virus risk region following a spike in cases there.

The move deals a blow to hopes for a swift revival of mass tourism after months of lockdown all but wiped out this year's high season in Europe.

The Bild daily had reported earlier that Mallorca had been added to the list of high-risk regions published by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's public health agency.

The latest version of the RKI's list on its website said the whole of mainland Spain and the Balearic islands were risk regions.

France reports new post-lockdown peak in daily virus cases

The French health ministry has reported 2,846 new virus infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new post-lockdown daily high for the third day in a row and taking the country's cumulative total of cases to 212,211.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, increased to 2,041, doubling over the last two weeks, and going beyond the 2,000 threshold for the first time since April 20.

Malawi frees prisoners amid congestion

In Malawi, Richard Chimwendo, homeland security minister, says President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has pardoned 499 prisoners as part of reducing congestion in prisons, according to the Daily Times.

The announcement follows the death of a prisoner on Thursday due to Covid-19.

Malawi has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country’s prisons which are heavily crowded.

There are 14,000 inmates in the country’s prisons that are meant to accommodate 5,000 prisoners.

NFL officials opt out of season

Five on-field and two replay officials – but no referees – have opted out of the upcoming season due to the virus pandemic, according to two reports.

The deadline for game officials to opt out was Thursday.

Officials who take a leave of absence due to the pandemic receive a $30,000 stipend and job guarantees for the 2021 season.

UK adds France, Netherlands to travel quarantine list

British holiday makers faced a scramble to get home after the government said it will reimpose a 14-day quarantine for travellers from France and the Netherlands, prompting Paris to quickly announce a "reciprocal measure".

The UK government said the change will kick in at 0300 GMT on Saturday, likely sparking a mass exodus among the estimated 160,000 British holiday makers currently in France, after a rise in virus cases there.

"Data shows we need to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN," Transport Minister Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter.

EU reaches deal with AstraZeneca

The European Commission said it had reached a deal with British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca for the purchase of at least 300 million doses of its potential virus vaccine.

The EU's executive arm, which is negotiating on behalf of the 27 EU states, said the deal also included an option to purchase 100 million more doses should the vaccine prove safe and effective

Paris, Marseille declared at-risk zones

The head of France’s national health service says Paris and Marseille have been declared at-risk zones for the virus as authorities observe a sharp increase in infections.

Jerome Salomon, speaking on France Inter radio, warned "the situation is deteriorating from week to week” in the country. He says virus clusters emerge every day following family reunions, big parties and other gatherings amid summer holidays.

Nearly 8 percent of people in German virus hotspot had virus

Results of a study in a town which had one of Germany's earliest virus outbreaks found 7.7 percent of residents had antibodies to pandemic, the Robert KochInstitute (RKI) for infectious diseases said.

Researchers tested 2,203 people in the town of Kupferzell in southern Germany, where a church concert lead to a outbreak in early March, between May 20 and June 9.

The findings show there were almost four times as many infections in the town as previously reported, the study's project leader Claudia Santos-Hoevener from the RKI told a news conference.

Denmark adds Belgium, Malta to travel advisory

Denmark has added Belgium and Malta to its list of European nations where non-essential travels are not recommended as the Scandinavian country has seen a flare-up of virus cases.

The Scandinavian country’s reason for doing so is that both nations have seen more than 30 cases of virus per 100,000 inhabitants. Danish health officials say the number is 32.5 for Belgium and 31.5 for Malta.

As of Friday midnight, people who travel from Belgium or Malta must self-quarantine upon return.

Indonesia has 2,307 infections

Indonesia reported 2,307 virus infections, taking the total number of cases in the Southeast country to 135,123, data from Indonesia's pandemic task force showed.

The data also showed 53 new deaths, taking the total number to 6,021, the highest number of fatalities in Southeast Asia.