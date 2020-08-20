Thursday, August 20, 2020

Turkey's coronavirus tests pass 6M mark

Turkey has now carried out over six million coronavirus tests since the outbreak began in March, the country’s health minister has announced.

A total of 882 more people won their battle against Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to 234,797, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data on Thursday.

Koca said that daily infections crossed 1,400 on Thursday which was 1,245 on average in last seven days.

Turkey reported 19 new Covid-19 fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 6,058, the data showed.

The country's health care workers ran 92,301 tests to detect the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total count to over 6 million.

According to test results, the total number of coronavirus cases nationwide has reached 254,520 to date, with new 1,412 infections reported.

The tally of seriously ill people across the country stands at 735.

Polish climate minister says he has coronavirus

Polish Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said on Thursday, while another minister is ill and in isolation according to his assistant.

"Unfortunately, my second coronavirus test was positive. I feel good. I am in isolation at home with my family," Kurtyka wrote on Twitter.

Polish weekly Wprost said on its website on Wednesday, quoting unnamed sources, that Piotr Naimski, the minister in charge of key energy infrastructure, had been infected with Covid-19.

"The minister is sick and in isolation," Naimski's assistant said in an e-mailed response to Reuters but declined to provide more details, including whether he has coronavirus.

Naimski, 69, and Kurtyka, 47, both took part in talks last week between the government and coal mining trade unions on a restructuring plan for the industry.

UK records second-highest daily cases since June

Britain recorded 1,182 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the second-highest daily total since June 21, government figures showed, in part reflecting the higher number of tests being processed.

Thursday's official data showed 190,434 tests were processed, compared to 117,971 on June 21.

Britain also reported a further six deaths of people who died within 28 days of receiving a positive coronavirus test result, taking the total number of fatalities on this measure to 41,403.

French sees 4,711 new infections

The French health ministry reported 4,711 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, a new post-lockdown record and a level last seen during the height of the epidemic in France.

During lockdown, France saw a peak of 7,578 infections per day on March 31, but since then, there have been only a few days with the number of new infections per day rising above 4,500.

The infection rate has been soaring in the past few days, but the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has been relatively stable and the numbers of new deaths per day have also been stable in the low double digits.

Twelve new deaths were reported on Thursday.

Northern Ireland tightens rules

Northern Ireland tightened restrictions on the size of gatherings as it faces a rise in new cases of Covid-19.

Outdoor gatherings will from next week be limited to 15 people, reduced from 30, while indoor gatherings in private dwellings are now limited to six individuals from two households, from 10 previously.

Events such as weddings, church services and sporting events can be bigger if there is strict social distancing.

The British region's Department of Health reported on Thursday that 51 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Britain removes Portugal from quarantine list, adds Austria and Croatia

Britain removed Portugal from its Covid-19 quarantine list on Thursday, but said rising infections elsewhere meant travellers arriving from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago would have to quarantine themselves for two weeks.

Transport minister Grant Shapps announced the changes on Twitter - the latest in a series of adjustments on quarantine policy as Britain tries to prevent importing new infections from hotspots overseas.

"Data ... shows we can now add Portugal to those countries INCLUDED in Travel Corridors," he said.

Italy sees 845 cases, highest since May

Italy reported 845 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, marking the highest daily increase since May, when the government eased its rigid lockdown measures.

Italy, one of Europe's worst-hit countries, managed to contain the outbreak after a peak in deaths and cases between March and April. However, it has seen a steady increase in infections over the last month, with experts blaming gatherings of people associated with holidays and nightlife.

Last time the country recorded a higher figure was May 16, with 875 cases, two days before restaurants, bars and shops were allowed to reopen after a 10-week lockdown.

Despite the rise in infections, daily death tallies remain low and are often in single figures. Thursday saw six fatalities compared to seven on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.

Pirates president tests positive for virus

Pittsburgh Pirates president Travis Williams has tested positive for Covid-19, the team announced on Thursday.

"I have recently tested positive for Covid-19 after feeling the onset of symptoms on Monday evening," he said in a statement.

"Fortunately, however, I followed the critical health and safety protocols that we have put in place, including wearing a mask as required, maintaining safe social distance and, upon the onset of symptoms, immediately isolating myself and getting tested which has prevented further impact to others."

Spain reports 3,349 infections in past day

Spain diagnosed 3,349 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Thursday, down from 3,715 reported the previous day and bringing the cumulative total to 370,867.

The ministry said 122 people had died from the coronavirus over the past seven days. The seven-day death toll reported on Wednesday was 131.

The number of recorded fatalities has significantly increased since the country exited from a three-month lockdown in late June, but is far below the levels seen during the epidemic's late-March peak when the daily toll approached 1,000.