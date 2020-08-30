With visitors raising their arms in a sign of victory, clapping and lining up eagerly at ticket windows, New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art has reopened its doors to the public in a festive atmosphere, a sign for many that the largest US metropolis is returning to normality after a nearly six-month closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am a huge supporter of all the museums, and I'm so excited to be here," said Michelle Scully, a 39-year-old public relations worker who was near the front of the queue at the imposing edifice on Fifth Avenue, next to Central Park.

"It's a really important moment for the city and everything kind of comes back to life," she told AFP, "...so of course I'm here."

New York, she added, is "the best city in the world, and we're here. We're not going anywhere. It's going to come back better than ever."

Along with the hundreds of others patiently lined up, the Canadian-born Scully cheerfully went along with the museum's new virus protocol: mask-wearing required, temperatures taken, timed ticketing, and one-way foot traffic past museum treasures from the Temple of Dendur and other Egyptian artefacts to Contemporary art, in one of the world's most visited museums.

A first step

A sense of joy pervaded the crowd: Chris Martinetti, a 34-year-old who had come from the borough of Queens with his wife, said the museum, where the two first met five years ago, was "our favourite place to go."

Tracy-Ann Samuel, who had come from neighbouring Connecticut with daughters aged four and nine, said she couldn't wait to again be "surrounded by beautiful art."

"It means that there is some semblance of normalcy," Samuel said. "The Met has been a part of New York history for over 150 years... So this is a big first step."

Met officials had been champing at the bit for weeks, unable to do anything but watch as their European counterparts, like the Louvre, began reopening.

After New York registered more than 23,600 deaths, authorities here became a model of caution in dealing with the pandemic. Only this week have museums been authorised to reopen, as the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) did on Thursday, and only while limiting visitors to 25 percent the usual capacity.

Officials at the Met did use the hiatus profitably, studying the lessons, protocols and practices of counterpart museums. They say they are not overly worried about the prospect of a second wave of virus infections.