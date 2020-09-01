K-Pop band BTS has roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the US.

Industry tracker Billboard announced on Monday that BTS became the first all-South Korean act to rule the top US singles chart, with their English-language "Dynamite" hitting number one.

It is another milestone cementing the seven-member boy band's global dominance, coming hours after BTS beat American heavyweights including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift to score the Best Pop award at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards.

The first BTS single sung completely in English, "Dynamite" was released August 21 and tallied 33.9 million US streams in just a week, with 300,000 units sold.

In securing the top spot, the song unseats Cardi B's raunchy hit "WAP" featuring fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, a not-safe-for-work bop that held number one for two consecutive weeks.

'Truly amazing'

The South's President Moon Jae-in congratulated the septet, calling their latest achievement "truly amazing".

"It is a splendid feat that further raises pride in K-pop," Moon said in a statement.

The milestone is "all the more meaningful" as the song was composed to comfort those affected by Covid-19 worldwide, he added.

Formed in 2013, BTS has spearheaded the K-Pop drive into the United States over the past three years with catchy, upbeat music.

