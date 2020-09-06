Fans of Wuhan Zall, the Chinese Super League club from the epicentre of the coronavirus, on Sunday attended their first match since the pandemic — and were rewarded as their team fought back to draw 2-2.

About 300 Wuhan supporters made the 750-km trip eastwards to Suzhou and saw their side score twice in three minutes in the second half against title contenders Beijing Guoan.

The CSL has been slowly opening up to a very limited number of spectators in recent weeks, having started the season behind closed doors in July, as long as they pass a coronavirus test in the seven days leading up to the game.

Beforehand, Wuhan supporters held a banner outside the stadium thanking the rest of China for its support in the central city's battle against the coronavirus.

Once inside they refused to sit down and sang almost non-stop, even when their team looked doomed for defeat at 0-2 down at half-time, before Brazilian Leo Baptistao and then Jean Evrard Kouassi of the Ivory Coast struck to drag Zall back into the game.

"We have hearts of absolute sincerity and stay united through the wind and waves," the Zall fans sang, the chant reverberating around the mostly empty Suzhou arena, where they had to be spaced out by one metre as part of epidemic prevention measures.

But at the end, after witnessing their team rescue a point, all social distancing was forgotten. The Zall fans, bouncing on their feet, banging drums and with their arms flung over each other's shoulders, serenaded their side with cries of "Wuhan! Wuhan!"

The whole squad and coaching staff went over to that corner of the stadium and applauded back.

For some Wuhan fans, like Gao Yajun, it was the first time they had left their city since the coronavirus emerged there late last year.

The 42-year-old — whose nails are painted in Zall's orange-and-white colours and has a face mask with the team's fiery emblem — and many other supporters struggled to sleep in the build-up to the game because they were so excited.

Along with Dalian, Suzhou is hosting games this season in the CSL, which has been reformatted and kicked off five months late because of the virus.

