POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Ferrari celebrate 1,000th F1 world championship race
Ferrari have competed in every season since the first in 1950, and have won the most races.
Ferrari celebrate 1,000th F1 world championship race
Prema driver Mick Schumacher of Germany steers his car ahead of the Grand Prix of Tuscany, at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, Italy. September 13, 2020. / AP
September 13, 2020

Ferrari have celebrated their 1,000th Formula One world championship race with passion, pride and pain – and a Schumacher as Michael's son Mick drove his father's 2014 car around the team's Mugello circuit.

Ferrari, the only team to have competed in every season since the first in 1950, have won more races and championships than any other.

Schumacher senior brought them five titles in a row from 2000-04, with most of his record 91 wins secured in red overalls.

The team that crowned Alberto Ascari, Juan Manuel Fangio, Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, John Surtees, Niki Lauda and Jody Scheckter over the decades are suffering their worst campaign in 40 years.

Ferrari last won a drivers' title with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, are currently sixth overall and in danger of slipping further.

"Ferrari and Formula One are sort of joined at the hip," chief executive Louis Camilleri told Sky television ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix at the team's scenic circuit north of Florence.

"It's hard to imagine Formula One without Ferrari or the other way around. We've been there forever. History creates pressure too and we're looking forward to the next 1,000," he added.

"We're in a hole now and we know we're in a hole. It's a confluence of factors, but anything I say will come across as excuses and we're not into excuses."

"What matters is to focus on the issues we have and work with determination to get back to what we consider to be our rightful place."

Recommended

READ MORE:'We Race As One' initiative to deal with racism and inequality in F1

Socially distanced celebration

Mick Schumacher, leading the Formula Two championship and looking increasingly destined for F1 in 2021, could be a part of that future.

"To be able to drive it now as the second generation to drive it is something very special," he said after his demonstration laps in the F2004, Ferrari's most successful racing car.

Ferrari have also celebrated their milestone with a socially distanced show in Florence's Piazza della Signoria on Saturday night attended by drivers and bosses past and present with a display of cars through the eras.

"As we celebrate our first 1,000 races, we are already looking ahead, already thinking about the next 1,000," said Ferrari President John Elkann.

"I am absolutely certain of one thing, that in the next 1,000 Grands Prix we will win more races than we have to date."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame