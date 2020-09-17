A former model has accused US President Donald Trump of sexual assault in 1997 – the latest allegation made against the Republican incumbent just weeks before he seeks re-election.

Amy Dorris told The Guardian that Trump sexually assaulted her in his VIP suite at the US Open tennis tournament in New York – claims he denied via his lawyers.

"I was in his grip, and I couldn't get out of it," Dorris said. In the interview, Dorris can be seen with her arms crossed in front of her body in a protective posture as she details the traumatic assault and his "hard grip."

"It felt like an octopus was holding on to me ... I felt trapped."

'Locker room banter'

Trump has faced more than a dozen allegations of sexual misconduct, including a claim by prominent American columnist E Jean Carroll that he raped her in a department store changing room in the mid-1990s.

But he brushed them aside in his run for the White House.

Shortly before the 2016 election, a tape recording emerged from 2005 in which he was heard boasting about how his fame allowed him to "grab" women by their genitals when he wanted.

Trump dismissed this as "locker room banter" but subsequently apologised.

'I felt violated'

Dorris was 24 at the time of the alleged incidents. Trump was 51 and married at the time to his second wife, Marla Maples.

She provided The Guardian with several photos showing her in Trump's company, and multiple people corroborated her account, saying she told them at the time.