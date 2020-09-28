Monday, September 28, 2020

WHO to provide poor countries millions of Covid-19 test kits

Some 120 million rapid diagnostic tests for Covid-19 will be made available to low- and middle-income countries over a period of six months and will be priced at a maximum of $5 per unit, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

The tests provide reliable results in just 15 minutes, the WHO's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a news conference in Geneva.

Nearly 280,000 US school children have had coronavirus

Almost 280,000 school-aged children were infected with the novel coronavirus between March 1 and September 19, according to detailed data in a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The figure accounted for roughly four percent of the total US caseload over this period, with children aged 12-17 approximately twice as likely to be infected as those aged 5-11.

The rate of new cases rose steadily during the spring and then shot up over the summer, peaking on July 19 with an average weekly incidence of 37.9 per 100,000.

The new cases then plateaued for several weeks before declining in late August, though it appears they are now rising again towards summer levels.

The authors wrote that the data helped establish a baseline for monitoring trends of Covid-19 infection as some schools return to in-person learning now and in the coming months.

Turkey reports 1,412 new coronavirus cases

Recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Turkey exceeded infections for the first time in weeks, according to daily Health Ministry figures.

The country reported 1,412 more Covid-19 cases, as well as 1,422 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

Overall infections now stand at 315,845, including 277,052 recoveries.

The death toll from the pandemic in Turkey rose to 8,062, with 65 more fatalities reported since Sunday.

A total of 115,523 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, pushing the total above 10.15 million.

Slovakia to declare state of emergency

Slovakia is set to declare a new state of emergency this week to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said following a sharp rise in cases.

The measure is expected to be approved by the government on Wednesday and would be the second time that Slovakia introduces a state of emergency to combat the pandemic.

Under the proposed restrictions, all sporting events, cultural events, and religious services would be banned from October 1.

Weddings and funerals would only be allowed if all the participants can prove they have had a negative test for coronavirus.

Restaurants, bars, and cafes would close at 10:00 pm (2000 GMT) and if people not living in the same household come closer than two metres (six feet) outdoors, they would have to wear masks.

Masks are already compulsory in public indoor spaces in Slovakia.

France number of new cases down, casualties up

French health authorities reported 4,070 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down from Saturday's third-highest ever tally of 14,412 and Sunday's 11,123.

The Monday figure always tends to dip as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which smoothes out reporting irregularities, stood at 12,083, above the 12,000 threshold for the fourth day in a row, versus a low of 272 on May 27, two weeks after the country ended its two-month-long lockdown.

The number of people in France who have died from Covid-19 infections rose by 81 to 31,808, versus 27 on Sunday.

The cumulative number of cases now totals 542,639.

Russia reports over 8,000 new cases

Russian health officials have reported over 8,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since mid-June.

The 8,135 new confirmed cases brought the country’s total to nearly 1.16 million, the fourth largest caseload in the world. Almost 27 percent of Monday’s new cases, 2,217, were registered in Moscow.

The number of daily new cases started to rapidly grow this month in Russia, which had earlier lifted most of the virus-related restrictions and resumed air traffic with several countries.

Officials have repeatedly dismissed rumors of a second lockdown, saying the growth in the autumn was expected and Russia's health care infrastructure was prepared for it.

Iran reports 190 more virus deaths, over 3,500 cases

At least 190 more Covid-19-related fatalities have raised the death toll in Iran to 25,779, the country's Health Ministry said.

Some 3,512 more people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall count up to 449,960, ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said.

She added that 376,531 patients have recovered so far, while 4,068 are hospitalised in critical condition.

Some 30 of Iran’s 31 provinces are in the red zone with a high risk of coronavirus, Lari warned.

Palestine sees 503 new virus cases, 10 fatalities

Palestine has confirmed 503 new cases from the virus over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said the virus claimed 10 lives in the occupied West Bank, including two in East Jerusalem.

Among the infections, 468 were in the West Bank, including 85 in East Jerusalem, in addition to 35 cases in the blockaded Gaza.

The virus death toll in Palestine rose to 353, while the total number of infections reached 49,695, and 39,386 recoveries, the Health Ministry said.

Azerbaijan extends some restrictions until November 2

Azerbaijan has extended some of its lockdown restrictions until November 2 and decided to keep its borders closed after a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases, the government said.

Azerbaijan introduced measures to stem the coronavirus on March 24 and has extended them several times.

As of Monday, the country of about 10 million people in the South Caucasus had registered 40,061 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 588 deaths.

Oman to reopen mosques on November 15

Oman will reopen mosques for prayers on November 15 with strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, state media cited the Islamic Affairs Ministry as saying, in a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the sultanate.

The Gulf Arab state has said it will resume international flights on October 1 and lift a lockdown in Dhofar governorate in the south of the country, in place since March, on the same day.

Oman, a country of 4.7 million people, in the last 24 hours recorded 607 new cases to take its total to 98,057 with 924 deaths.

It had seen the daily infection count rise above 2,000 in July.

Going it alone on Covid-19 brings 'greater disaster'

The coronavirus is a wake-up call for the world, and trading blame "will only bring greater disaster," China's foreign minister said.

Days after the United States and China lashed out at each other on UN platforms over the coronavirus outbreak, China's top diplomat Wang Yi told a forum in Beijing that individual countries had "turned the solemn international venue of the UN into a performance space for serving their own politics and self-interest."

China has recently moved to reshape the pandemic narrative away from its early outbreak in Wuhan to a story of the country's success in stopping the virus spread.

But the US has led nations criticising Beijing for its handling of the epidemic.

Kenya's president extends national curfew, shortens hours

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide curfew put in place to curb the spread of the new coronavirus but said it would end two hours later at 11 PM.

Kenyatta, who said the virus infections curve had been flattened, also lifted a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants and bars.

Brussels imposes curfew on bars as cases soar

Facing a surge of new coronavirus cases far higher than in other parts of Belgium, Brussels authorities are closing bars early in the EU institution's capital city.