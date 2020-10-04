Champions Liverpool suffered a humiliating 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho savoured a 6-1 win over his former club Manchester United in one of the most astonishing days in Premier League history.

Historians were reaching for the record books as the goals flowed, first at Old Trafford as United conceded six goals in a match for only the third time in the Premier League era, then at Villa Park as Liverpool surrendered seven goals for the first time since 1963.

'Very embarrassing'

For the first time since 1986, United have lost their opening two home league games of the season and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled their heaviest home defeat since 2011 as "my worst day ever".

"It's very embarrassing, it hurt all the players. It hurts me as the manager," Solskjaer said.

"I'll hold my hands up, I'm responsible for this. I promise we'll do everything we can to turn this around."

Jurgen Klopp was so taken by surprise at Liverpool's collapse that he actually wore a bemused grin at times as his team fell to the biggest defeat of the German's career.

"We lost balls in the wrong area and did not protect properly. It looked like we lost the plot after it went to 1-0," Klopp said.

"We created but did not protect ourselves properly so each ball we lost was a massive counter-attack.

"There is nobody to blame apart from me and us."

Liverpool's chief tormentor was Ollie Watkins, who became the first Villa player to score a hat-trick against the Reds for 88 years.

Watkins bagged Villa's first after a mistake by Liverpool keeper Adrian in the fourth minute.

He netted again in the 22nd minute before Mohamed Salah got one back.

John McGinn's deflected effort made it three and Watkins scored Villa's fourth before half-time.

Ross Barkley, in his debut after joining on loan from Chelsea, scored Villa's fifth after the break with the aid of a deflection.

Salah reduced the deficit but Jack Grealish netted number six before Villa's captain ran clear to cap the rout.

Second-placed Villa have won all three league games this term, while Liverpool's first defeat of the season left Klopp wondering how to fix a leaky defence that has shipped 11 goals in four matches.

