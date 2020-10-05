Novak Djokovic racked up his 35th win of 2020 and a place in the RolandGarros quarter-finals for the 14th time with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win over Russia's Karen Khachanov on Monday.

The world number one, chasing a second title in Paris and 18th career Grand Slam, goes on to face either Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta or unseeded Daniel Altmaier of Germany for a place in the semi-finals.

Djokovic, who hit 44 winners, has yet to drop a set in the tournament, losing just 25 games in four rounds.

'Tight match'

"It was a tight match and I am happy to win in straight sets," said the world number one who has now reached 47 quarter-finals at the Slams. It will also be his 11th in a row in Paris.

He had a heart-stopping moment in the first set when he stretched for a forehand and was unable to avoid seeing the ball accidentally hit a line judge.

The incident came just weeks after he was defaulted at the US Open for swiping at a ball which felled a line judge standing behind him.

"I'm actually trying to find the linesperson and see if he's okay because I saw he had a little bit of a bruise," said Djokovic.

Djokovic to face Pablo Carreno Busta

He will face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, the man who benefited from Djokovic's US Open disqualification, or German qualifier Daniel Altmaier for a spot in the last four.

Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame an eye problem to become the first Greek man to reach the last eight of the French Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (11/9), 6-2 win over Grigor Dimitrov.

The 22-year-old will now take on Andrey Rublev in a repeat of the recent Hamburg final which was won by the Russian.

Fifth seed Tsitsipas has won 12 successive sets at the tournament having been two sets down to Jaume Munar in the opening round.

Rublev, the 13th seed, also advanced to the quarter-finals for the first time after battling past Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

In a match which featured 12 breaks of serve, the 22-year-old Rublev had been a break down in the second and third sets. He also had to save three set points in the fourth.