French prosecutors have begun an investigation into suspected match-fixing at the French Open, reportedly involving a women's doubles match.

French sports daily L'Equipe and German newspaper Die Welt reported that the match in question was the first-round encounter on September 30 between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig and opponents Yana Sizikova of Russia playing with US player Madison Brengle.

Suspicion surrounds the fifth game of the second set which the Romanian duo won by love after Sizikova served two double faults.

READ MORE: Argentinian qualifier Podoroska enters French Open quarter-finals

Large bets

L'Equipe reported that large sums of money were bet on the Romanians winning that game and that the wagers were placed in several countries

The Romanians went on to win the match 7-6, 6-4.

Prosecutors said they were probing alleged "fraud in an organised group" and "active and passive corruption in sport".

A source within the investigation said the bets placed on the match were "abnormally large" and amounted to "tens of thousands of euros".

The source within the ANJ said the authority had not detected any anomalies in the French gambling market.